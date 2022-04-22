U.S. began to supply Ukraine with MRLS, - Nuland

The United States has begun supplying multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine and is working with other NATO allies to ensure that Ukraine receives more rocket systems.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told in an interview with "European Truth"

She noted that multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as artillery, are in the latest U.S. aid package, and emphasized that the delivery of systems is already underway.

"The MLRS systems we are already delivering," Nuland said.

She added that the U.S. is now working with other NATO allies to ensure that Ukraine gets more reactive systems.

Read more: Howitzers, drones and field equipment: Pentagon told what assistance will be sent to Ukraine

Separately, she touched on the issue of the fighting capability of Ukrainian aircraft, noting that there are already several NATO states that are supplying Ukraine with components that allow it to get more aircraft in the air.

"And you now have more aircraft on combat service than even a week ago, precisely because you have received parts and stuff for them from allies... So, to be absolutely clear, I'll list: MLRS is already being delivered; there are allies working on aircraft ; and beyond that, there are a tremendous amount of parts for military aircraft that are already making a difference," she stated.

Read more: Thanks to supply of spare parts, Ukraine has replenished its fleet with about 20 aircraft, - CNN