ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7333 visitors online
News War
22 775 45

Ukrposhta will issue new stamp: "Russian warship... DONE". PHOTOS

The company Ukrposhta is preparing to issue the second stamp in the series about the "Russian warship".

The Chairman of Ukrposhta Igor Smilyansky reported about it, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Ukrposhta will issue new stamp: Russian warship... DONE 01

"We are announcing the issue of the second stamp of this series - "Russian Warship. DONE" or "Russian Warship...DONE". The first stamp of the series is also presented within this block, so everyone who wants to have this symbol of history as a memory for themselves will get" such an opportunity (but not for sending) and a friend - which you can send to your friends in Ukraine and abroad, as it will have Ukrainian and international denomination, "- wrote Smilyansky in Facebook.

Ukrposhta will issue new stamp: Russian warship... DONE 02
The circulation of the stamp will be 5 million copies, and the envelope 1 million.

See more: "Probably for first time in history, when queue for postage stamp is bigger than for iPhone": in Kyiv, people want to buy stamp "Russian warship, go ...!". PHOTO

Ukrposhta will issue new stamp: Russian warship... DONE 03

Author: 

ship (306) Ukrposhta (21) Smelianskyi (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 