Ukrposhta will issue new stamp: "Russian warship... DONE". PHOTOS

The company Ukrposhta is preparing to issue the second stamp in the series about the "Russian warship".

The Chairman of Ukrposhta Igor Smilyansky reported about it, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are announcing the issue of the second stamp of this series - "Russian Warship. DONE" or "Russian Warship...DONE". The first stamp of the series is also presented within this block, so everyone who wants to have this symbol of history as a memory for themselves will get" such an opportunity (but not for sending) and a friend - which you can send to your friends in Ukraine and abroad, as it will have Ukrainian and international denomination, "- wrote Smilyansky in Facebook.



The circulation of the stamp will be 5 million copies, and the envelope 1 million.

