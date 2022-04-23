Russian troops launched missile strike on Odesa, hit infrastructure facilities

Russian troops launched missile strikes on Odesa, launching about six cruise missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Dumskaya

Residents heard explosions in various areas. It is reported that these were both "arrivals" and "departures" of our air defense.

It is now known that several missiles were shot down. The townspeople saw explosions in the sky and falling debris.

At least one rocket fell and exploded. A fire broke out in a residential building in one of the densely populated areas.

Social media users report a fire in one of the residential complexes. Emergency services are already working on the spot. There are no data on victims and injured yet.

At 3:18 pm in Odesa the air alarm was canceled. The City Council said that the shelling damaged infrastructure.

The missile strike on Odesa was confirmed in the operational command "South". They noted that there are hits in infrastructure.