The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the occupation control point in the Kherson region. 2 Russian generals eliminated - intelligence

On April 22, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt a devastating blow to the advanced command post of the 49th All-Army of the Russian Occupation Troops in the Kherson region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"On April 22, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a devastating blow at the forward command post of the 49th All-Russian Army of the Russian Occupation Troops, which, contrary to combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the battle line in Kherson region," the statement said.

According to intelligence, the result of the defeat - mobile control point 49A was destroyed, two generals of the occupiers were eliminated, one - seriously wounded, evacuated in critical condition. Personal data is being clarified.

"Military intelligence continues to search for important targets for the task of significant damage to the occupiers on our Ukrainian land! ", - reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine..

