Occupiers shelled a village in Kharkiv region: two civilians were killed

On April 23, Russian troops shelled the township of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the рress service of the agency.

"According to the investigation, on 23 April 2022, Russian servicemen shelled the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district.

A shell hit a residential building. As a result, two men were killed.

Pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being carried out by the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region", - the message says.