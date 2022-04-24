United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with AS90 howitzers and shells for them, - Daily Express

The United Kingdom is to send 20 self-propelled artillery units and tens of thousands of shells to Ukraine.

According to Daily Express, it will be the largest artillery campaign since World War II, as reported by Censor.NET.

The British newspaper, citing sources, reports that next week 45,000 high-explosive shells made in the UK, along with self-propelled howitzers AS90 will be sent to Poland. There, the Ukrainian military will be trained to use them.

It will be recalled that on April 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed new military aid to Ukraine. It will include providing us with heavy weapons.

Read more: Zelensky discusses with Erdogan evacuation from Mariupol and security guarantees for Ukraine