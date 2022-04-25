ENG
In Vinnytsia region as result of Russian missile strikes five people were lost, 18 - are wounded, - prosecutor's office

On the morning of April 25, Russian occupation forces launched rocket attacks on transport infrastructure near the town of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn in the Vinnytsia region.

This was stated by Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to this fact, Office of the Security Service of Ukraine investigators in Vinnytsia region initiated criminal proceedings (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional acts committed to change the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine, which led to death and other serious consequences). Procedural guidance is provided by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators, prosecutors and other departmental services are working at the scene. As a result of enemy shelling, 5 people were killed and 18 were injured. The information is being clarified.

