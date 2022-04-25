ENG
Police detained elderly man who painted Russian swastika - letter "Z", on Umanskaya Street in Kyiv. VIDEO

On April 24, on Umanska Street in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, police detained a man who was painting a Russian swastika on the sidewalk and road, the letter "Z".

According to Censor.NET, an elderly man painted a swastika on the sidewalk near the Church of St. Sergius of Radonezh, which belongs to the Moscow Patriarchate. White paint and a screwdriver were confiscated from the man. During the detention, the "artist" behaved rather strangely and called the police false.

Video of Kyiv Operative.

