Police detained elderly man who painted Russian swastika - letter "Z", on Umanskaya Street in Kyiv. VIDEO
On April 24, on Umanska Street in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, police detained a man who was painting a Russian swastika on the sidewalk and road, the letter "Z".
According to Censor.NET, an elderly man painted a swastika on the sidewalk near the Church of St. Sergius of Radonezh, which belongs to the Moscow Patriarchate. White paint and a screwdriver were confiscated from the man. During the detention, the "artist" behaved rather strangely and called the police false.
Video of Kyiv Operative.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password