Shmygal told US congressmen about Ukraine's needs for economic recovery

The Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told the representatives of the United States Congress about the urgent need to rebuild the Ukrainian economy during the war.

According to Censor.NET, Smygal stated this on Twitter.

"I addressed the representatives of the US Congress today. He spoke about the urgent need to restore the Ukrainian economy during the war. Ukraine appreciates the huge assistance of the United States," Shmygal wrote.

