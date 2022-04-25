Explosions in Transnistria - planned provocation by FSB - intelligence. DOCUMENT

The explosions in the premises of the Ministry of State Security of unrecognized Transnistria are a planned provocation by the Russian FSB.

This was stated in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

A series of explosions erupted in the capital of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" on April 25 at about 5:45 p.m. They thundered in the premises where the offices of the local "Ministry of State Security" and the branch of the Russian "Federal Security Service" are located.

As a result of the incident, the building was damaged and the windows were broken. There are objects on the street. Presumably used anti-tank grenade -22 and anti-tank grenade -27," - said in a statement.

However, for the leadership of "Transnistria", this event was not a surprise, according to intelligence.

On April 22, Vadym Shmalenko, secretary of the State Commission for Emergency Situations of Transnistria, wrote a letter to the head of the Kamensky district, Volodymyr Bychkov. It was about the urgent (until 16:00 of the same day) preparation of information on the availability and location of the "protected point of civil defense of the city." Indicated: name of the object, address of placement, type of protective structure. In the absence of such an item, the question of its urgent creation was raised.

That is, three days before the incident, the leaders of "Transnistria" were already preparing for it and took care of the arrangement of a secure and comfortable bunker, the intelligence officers explain.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it is obvious that this case is one of several provocative measures organized by the FSB to instill panic and anti-Ukrainian sentiment. According to the authors, they must justify the war on the territory of Ukraine, or involve the "Transnistrian" in hostilities. Either as a territory with a certain mobilization reserve or as a territory from which Russian troops can carry out attacks on Ukrainian territory.

We remind that on April 22, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, Major General Rustam Minnekayev announced plans for an unrecognized "Transnistrian region". He said that the Russian army has the task of "establishing full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine." After that, the occupiers must break through the corridor to the unrecognized "Transnistrian region", where "there are facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population."

According to intelligence, the FSB will continue a series of provocative terrorist attacks on the territory of the "Transnistrian region".

