Ukrainian forces can use Western weapons to attack military installations in Russia to disrupt their logistics and supply lines. This is a perfectly legal part of the war.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Slovo i Dilo, this was stated on the air of BBC Radio by the parliamentarian responsible for the direction of the British Armed Forces James Gippi.

"The fact is that Ukraine was a sovereign country that lived peacefully within its borders, and then another country decided to violate those borders and bring 130,000 troops into the country. This started a war between Ukraine and Russia, and in the war, Ukraine must strike deep into the enemy to attack its logistics lines, fuel supplies, ammunition depots, and this is part of the war," said Gippi.

He added that Russia also considers it a legitimate part of the war to strike at targets in western Ukraine to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines. At the same time, Russia didn't pay attention to the civilian casualties.

The use of Western weapons for strikes is also not a problem. "Targeting decisions are made by Ukrainians, not by the people who make or export the kit," he said. This does not mean that Britain or NATO are firing on Russia.

It should be noted that earlier Russia accused Ukraine of shelling facilities in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The day before, they announced that they had shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region.

We will remind, in the National Security and Defense Council earlier declared that Russia started committing a series of "terrorist attacks" on own territory for injection of anti-Ukrainian hysteria.