ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9194 visitors online
News
34 149 45

Lavrov responded to Ukraine's offer to hold talks in Mariupol

лавров

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Ukraine's proposal to hold talks in Mariupol. They rejected such an initiative, calling it a "theatrical gesture."

As Censor.NET reports, informs RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Guardian.

According to the edition, answering questions about the prospects of talks in Mariupol, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that this was a "theatrical gesture" from Ukraine, and Ukrainians thus "wanted to put another tearful scene."

Read more: Moscow and Kyiv are working on common declaration to end war, - Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

Lavrov also reiterated Russia's assertion that it is still awaiting a response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to its proposals, which were allegedly handed over to Kyiv 10 days ago.

"If we are talking about a serious attitude to work in the negotiations, it would be better if they responded to our proposals, which have been on their side for more than 10 days, and which, as it turned out, Zelenskyi didn't even hear," Lavrov said.

It will be recalled that Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Kalyna Palamar recently said in a video address that his adviser to the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak and People's Deputy David Arahamiya were ready to hold talks with Russia in Mariupol. After that, such intentions were confirmed in the President's Office.

Author: 

Lavrov (275) Mariupol (1129) negotiations with Russia (573)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 