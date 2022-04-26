Lavrov responded to Ukraine's offer to hold talks in Mariupol

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Ukraine's proposal to hold talks in Mariupol. They rejected such an initiative, calling it a "theatrical gesture."

As Censor.NET reports, informs RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Guardian.

According to the edition, answering questions about the prospects of talks in Mariupol, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that this was a "theatrical gesture" from Ukraine, and Ukrainians thus "wanted to put another tearful scene."

Lavrov also reiterated Russia's assertion that it is still awaiting a response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to its proposals, which were allegedly handed over to Kyiv 10 days ago.

"If we are talking about a serious attitude to work in the negotiations, it would be better if they responded to our proposals, which have been on their side for more than 10 days, and which, as it turned out, Zelenskyi didn't even hear," Lavrov said.

It will be recalled that Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Kalyna Palamar recently said in a video address that his adviser to the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak and People's Deputy David Arahamiya were ready to hold talks with Russia in Mariupol. After that, such intentions were confirmed in the President's Office.