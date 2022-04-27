Russian occupiers in Bucha killed civilians on lists

The Russian military in Bucha deliberately killed people on compiled lists. Local collaborators helped the occupiers to assemble them.

The mayor of Bucha Anatoly Fedoruk declared it in the comment to the Canadian TV channel CBC, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the mayor, it was the traitors who indicated the names and addresses of local residents.

"I saw these lists. They were not written by myself. Someone from the locals dictated. Maybe there were some collaborations. That is, they knew in advance who they were going to, what address, and what kind of person it was," Fedoruk said.

He also said that the list included his name, as well as deputies of the Bucha City Council.

"Since we are in the suburbs of the capital, a large number of officials lived here, politicians. Thank God we managed to leave Bucha with the opportunities we had," Fedoruk added.