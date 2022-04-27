Putin threatens "lightning strikes" for intervening in war in Ukraine. VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening third countries with "lightning strikes" for interfering in Russia's war against Ukraine and for creating strategic threats.

He stated this today during a meeting with the Council of Legislators of the Federal Assembly, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax.

In a rather aggressive manner, Putin tried to assure that the goals of the war in Ukraine, which he calls a special operation, would be achieved by the end. He also threatened third countries not to try to intervene from the outside in what is happening in Ukraine, threatening Russia. According to him, in this case, Russia's response will be quick.

"If someone intends to intervene in the events from the outside and will create unacceptable threats of a strategic nature, they must know: that our response, counter-strikes will be lightning fast. We have all the tools to do so," he said. Putin.

In addition, Putin asserts that Russia allegedly has tools for this that are nowhere else. Of course, he did not specify what such tools were.

"We have all the tools for this. The ones that no one can boast about now. And we will not brag. We will use them if necessary. And I want everyone to know about it. All decisions on this have been made," - intimidates the Russian president.

Read more: 102 educational institutions completely destroyed in Ukraine