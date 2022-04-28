Airstrike in Zaporizhia: Five people injured

As a result of an airstrike by the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhia, five people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on April 28, 2022, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike with an X-55 air-to-ground missile in Zaporizhia. As a result of the enemy attack, residential buildings in the private sector of the city were destroyed. According to preliminary data, 5 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).