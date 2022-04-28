Duda in Auschwitz compared Russian crimes in Ukraine to Holocaust events

During World War II, the Germans killed Jews out of hatred, and today the same hatred for Ukrainians is demonstrated by the Russians, who murder and commit crimes in Ukraine. The criminals must be held fully responsible for violating the norms of International Law.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this on Holocaust Memorial Day during the March of the Living on Thursday at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Auschwitz, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

During his speech, the Polish Head of State noted that the crime of genocide against the Jewish people occurred because of the hatred that the Nazis implanted in the German people. He noted that now the same hatred towards Ukrainians can be seen on the part of the Russians. It can be seen very well when reading the transcripts of conversations that ordinary Russians have with their relatives-soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine.

Read more: Russians know that they are Nazis,- Zelensky

"These are conversations of ordinary people, and these conversations are filled with hate, there are often statements that Ukrainians should be killed. It's hard to understand and it's difficult to believe, after what the Jewish people and other nations have experienced," Duda said.

He emphasized that it is hard to understand why, after Russian leaders in the past repeatedly boasted about the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by the Red Army, they are now bombing Babi Yar, the place where Ukrainian Jews were tortured during World War II and where tens of thousands were murdered.

"We are here today also to demonstrate: we categorically do not agree with the attempt to deprive freedom, we do not agree with the unpunished murder of the Ukrainian people, as it is happening today in the occupied territory of Ukraine. We are here today to show that every nation has a sacred right to life, to cultivate its traditions, to develop. We shout loudly: no to hatred, no to anti-Semitism, no to anti-Ukrainianism, no to anti-polonism!", Duda stressed.

The Polish President also pointed out that those who kill and violate International Law must bear full responsibility for this.

Read more: Poland imposes embargo on coal imports from Russia and Belarus: Duda signed law