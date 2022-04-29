219 children killed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

In Ukraine, 219 children have been killed as a result of Russia’s full-scale aggression.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of the morning of April 29, more than 617 children were affected as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine. According to official data, 219 children were killed, and more than 398 children received injuries of varying severities," the Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram.

These data are not final as work is underway to identify victims in areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in Donetsk region – 139, Kyiv region – 115, Kharkiv region – 95, Chernihiv region – 68, Kherson region – 44, Mykolaiv region – 43, Luhansk region – 37, Zaporizhzhia region – 27, Sumy region – 17, Kyiv city – 16, Zhytomyr region – 15.

In the first week of March, a car exploded on a highway near the village of Krasne, Chernihiv region, killing children aged 2 and 14.

On March 7, a 10-year-old boy got a contusion in enemy artillery shelling of Romanivka Bridge in Irpin.