About 23,000 Russian servicemen already eliminated in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated about 23,000 Russian servicemen.

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops have destroyed "986 (+16 over the past day) enemy tanks, 2,418 (+29) armoured personnel vehicles, 435 (+4) artillery systems, 151 MLRS, 73 (+1) anti-aircraft systems, 189 (+2) aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,695 (+7) vehicles, 8 ships/boats, 76 fuel tanks, 229 (+14) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 31 special equipment units, 4 mobile SRBM systems," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

