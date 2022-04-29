About 23,000 Russian servicemen already eliminated in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated about 23,000 Russian servicemen.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Moreover, the Ukrainian troops have destroyed "986 (+16 over the past day) enemy tanks, 2,418 (+29) armoured personnel vehicles, 435 (+4) artillery systems, 151 MLRS, 73 (+1) anti-aircraft systems, 189 (+2) aircraft, 155 helicopters, 1,695 (+7) vehicles, 8 ships/boats, 76 fuel tanks, 229 (+14) UAVs of operational and tactical level, 31 special equipment units, 4 mobile SRBM systems," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.
