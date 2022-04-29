Russian Su-34 shot down over Kharkiv region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber in Kharkiv region.
The head of the Kharkiv regional state and military administration Oleh Synehubov reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber," he wrote in a telegram.
Exactly where the enemy plane was shot down, Sinegubov did not specify.
According to Sinegubov, active fighting continues in the Izium direction, the Ukrainian army is holding its ground. At the same time, on the last night, the enemy did not actively attack but conducted active reconnaissance.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
