Rashists took out of Mariupol part of pulmonary ventilation - Сity Сouncil

The occupiers took out from Mariupol some of the pulmonary ventilation, which are extremely necessary in the treatment of seriously ill patients.

The City Council reports about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Mariupol residents, who are still in the blockaded city, said that the racists were stealing medical equipment from Mariupol.

"In Mariupol hospitals, there were 60 ventilators. Now the Russian occupiers are exporting this equipment to their territory. Instead of developing its medicine, Russia is robbing others," the statement said.

"For 8 years we have been systematically developing every area of ​​Mariupol. We paid special attention to the medical field. But not only did the Russian army destroy our city and kill more than 20,000 Mariupol residents, they also began to rob what survived. It is looting and war crimes", the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko noted.

