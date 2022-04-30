Baltic and Polish foreign ministers call for increased military supplies to Ukraine and tougher sanctions against Russia

At a meeting in Riga, the Baltic and Polish foreign ministers called for increased military supplies to Ukraine, as well as stronger anti-Russian sanctions, especially in the energy sector.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the Latvian Foreign Ministry, informs Censor.NET.

"The most effective ways to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian military aggression were discussed. The foreign ministers were unanimous in the need to continue and intensify the supply of military equipment and weapons. The sanctions regime against Russia also needs to be strengthened, envisaging further restrictive measures in the energy sector," the Foreign Ministry said.

There was also an exchange of views on key issues of transatlantic security ahead of the NATO summit (Madrid, 29-30 June). The need to strengthen and expand the Alliance's continued presence on the eastern flank was emphasized.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics noted that the current changes in the security situation in the region require a reorientation of NATO policy. "We want to have a permanent NATO presence in the Baltics and Poland, which would allow us to counter any threat from Russia and Belarus and protect every inch of our territory," Rinkevics said.

The ministers also agreed on further cooperation in the energy sector in order to ensure independence from Russian resources as soon as possible.