Putin has agreed to attend G20 summit, said Indonesian President Vidodo

Indonesian President Joko Vidodo confirmed on April 29 that he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his country's G20 summit in the fall.

At the same time, the President of Russia, according to Vidodo, also agreed to attend the event, informs Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda. This agreement was allegedly voiced by Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation with the President of Indonesia.

The publication notes that Western countries have demanded that Vidodo refuse Russia an invitation to the G20 summit because of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Jakarta insists on his "impartial position."

Indonesia, like most major emerging economies, is trying to maintain a neutral stance on Russia's war against Ukraine.

Vidodo stated that Indonesia would not send weapons to Ukraine at Zelensky's request, but instead offered humanitarian aid.

It will be recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on April 27 that he had received an invitation to attend the Group of 20 summit from the President of Indonesia, the country that will host this year's event.

The US Presidential Administration welcomed Indonesia's decision to invite the President of Ukraine to the G20 meeting but noted that due to the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, participation in the US President Joe Biden's summit remains in question.