20 children and women were evacuated from Azovstal - Azov Regiment. VIDEO

The deputy commander of the Azov regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar, reported that Ukrainian fighters extracted 20 civilians from under the rubble at Azovstal and handed them over for evacuation to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his appeal.

He noted: "All night long enemy artillery operated on the territory of the plant, which caused more rubble and destruction. The silence regime, which was supposed to begin at 06:00, did not begin until 11:00, and so, it is true, as of today both sides are maintaining the silence regime.

From 18:00 on, we waited for the evacuation convoy which did not arrive until 18:25. As of 19:40 we had handed over to the agreed location 20 civilians who had been freed from the rubble. These are women and children, and we hope that people will go to the agreed direction, namely Zaporizhzhya.