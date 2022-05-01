Russian hackers attacked state sites in Moldova

The Information and Security Service (ISS) of Moldova has recorded a hacker attack on state websites. The cyberattack was probably carried out by Russian hackers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Newsmaker.

It is reported that the Russian Killnet group, which is conducting operations against countries that support Ukraine, may be behind the cyberattack.

"The group has carried out such attacks on government sites in the EU and on NATO's web infrastructure, and in recent days the sites of government organizations in Romania have been attacked," the ISS said.

Read more: Russia is preparing missile strike on Transnistria with civilian casualties - intelligence

It is also reported that measures are currently being taken to repel attacks on Moldova's state infrastructure.

Earlier, the American company Microsoft published a report stating that Russian hackers in 2021 laid the foundation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia creates reasons for invasion from Transnistria according to plan of capture of Ukrainian coast of Black Sea, - Butusov