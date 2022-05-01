Occupiers fired on Bohodukhiv community in Kharkiv region: woman died. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops fired on the Bohodukhiv United Territorial Community. One person was killed and two were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to regional prosecutor's office..

"According to the investigation, on May 1, 2022, at about 11:30 am, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the Bohodukhiv United Territorial Community.

As a result of the shelling, a car with three people in it was damaged. A woman and a man were injured. Another woman died on the spot," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into two criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).