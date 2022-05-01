Poland will not support as guarantor peace agreement with surrender of Ukrainian territories to Russia

Poland is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security in the future peace agreement with the Russian Federation. But he will not support the document with the surrender of Ukrainian territories.

This was stated by the head of the international policy department of the Office of the President of Poland Jakub Kumokh, informs Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Poland will not shirk its responsibility as a guarantor of Ukraine's security. The draft agreement, which the Ukrainian President's Office sent to all potential guarantors, is currently being discussed.

"If a peace agreement is reached, we are only interested in one that guarantees the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its independence. And only one that Ukrainians will agree to," Kumokh said.

See more: Occupiers fired on Bohodukhiv community in Kharkiv region: woman died. PHOTO

He said that the United States, Britain, Poland, Germany, France, Turkey and some other countries are taking part in the consultations.

"At the moment ... I can't give any details. We will not evade our commitments, and I can assure you: there will be no support for any peace agreement that will give Ukraine to Russia. Chamberlain will have no place (British Prime Minister), who made concessions to Adolf Hitler in 1938. - Ed.) ", added Kumokh.

Read more: Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal has begun, - Zelensky

He also stressed that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO in the foreseeable future, so the guarantees should be different, but "not as ridiculous as in the Budapest Memorandum."