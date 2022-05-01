Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal has begun, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the beginning of the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Twitter of the President.

"The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal has begun. The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we will meet them in Zaporizhia. Thank you to our team! Now they, together with UN representatives, are working to evacuate other citizens from the plant" wrote Zelensky.

