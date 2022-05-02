Russian troops launched missile strike on bridge across Dniester estuary
Russian troops launched another missile strike on the Odessa region.
The spokesman of Odesa OVA Serhii Bratchuk reported about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.
"Odesa region. The enemy fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary. The information is being clarified," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password