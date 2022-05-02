ENG
Russian troops launched missile strike on bridge across Dniester estuary

Russian troops launched another missile strike on the Odessa region.

The spokesman of Odesa OVA Serhii Bratchuk reported about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Odesa region. The enemy fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary. The information is being clarified," he said.

