Lavrov could not hide deep anti-Semitism of Russia's elites - Kuleba

The statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov are offensive both to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and to Israel and the entire Jewish people.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Minister Lavrov could not hide the deep-rooted anti-Semitism of Russia's elites. His vile comments are offensive to President Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people. In a broader sense, his words show that modern Russia is full of hatred for other peoples," Kuleba wrote.

Earlier in an interview with Mediaset, Lavrov said: "He (Zelensky) puts forward an argument: what kind of nationalization can they have if he is a Jew. I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. It means absolutely nothing. The wise Jewish people say that the fiercest anti-Semites are usually Jews. "The family is not without a freak," as we say.

Read more: Lavrov called Jews "greatest anti-Semites." Israel accused him of racism