Ukraine's main goal in negotiations with Russia is deoccupation - Iermak

Commenting on the talks with the Russian side, Andriy Iermak, head of the President's Office, said that Ukraine's goal was deoccupation.

He said this in an interview with CNN with Farid Zakaria, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine's initial position is simple and clear from the very beginning - Ukraine did not start this war and Ukraine did not occupy someone's territory.

"This means that it is most important to us. It is our independence, our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that is what we are fighting for. We are fighting for our land and for freedom, and of course I think it will be for We have real progress. This is a decision. Then this war will be stopped, and then our territory will be deoccupied, and Russian troops will leave our territory… This is the main goal for Ukraine in these negotiations," he said.

Iermak stressed that the Ukrainian people want to stop this war, but "it is important for us that Ukraine wins it." That is why Ukrainians will stand to the last.

Iermak also added that the President's team remains in Kyiv and will be there until victory.