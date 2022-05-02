ENG
Russia prepares to announce mobilization on May 9, - Budanov

Mobilization may be announced in Russia on May 9.

This was reported in an іnterview with NV by the Head of Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Yes, they are getting ready. Now the Rosrezerv has started to check what they actually have on hand and calculate what they can give out on mobilization orders. This is an absolutely necessary step before the start of the real mobilization," he said.

Budanov also added that the occupiers want to win in Donbass before May 9, but they are not in time, so it will not happen.

"That's their goal, but it won't happen, they won't make it in time. They will not make it by any means," he explained.

