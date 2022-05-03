As of this moment, powerful assault on Azovstal is underway with attempts to land troops from boats, - Deputy Commander of Azov Regiment Palamar. VIDEO

Currently, the occupiers are storming the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol with powerful forces.

This was stated in an urgent appeal by the Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, Kalina, about the situation at the Azovstal plant, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops spent the whole night searching the territory of the plant with heavy naval and barrel artillery and dropping heavy bombs. As a result of these shellings, two civilian women were killed and 10 civilians were injured.

At the moment, Azovstal is storming the territory with the support of armored vehicles, tanks with attempts to disembark boats and a large number of infantry. We will do everything possible to repel this assault, but call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians from the plant", the Ukrainian soldier notes.

Read more: Russian occupiers launched assault on Azovstal. Defenders of Mariupol call on Zelensky to intervene in situation. VIDEO