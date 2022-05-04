About 20 missiles were fired by occupants at Ukraine on evening of May 3, most of them from Caspian Sea, - Air Forces

On the evening of May 3, the Russian occupiers fired about 20 missiles at Ukraine.

This is stated by the Air Forces Command, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On the evening of May 3 - an air alert throughout Ukraine! Russian Tu-95 or Tu-160 strategic bombers launched missile strikes from the Caspian region.

Approximately 18 missiles were fired, hitting infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Lviv, Vinnitsa, Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions. Other means were also used to launch missile strikes on Odessa and Donetsk regions," the report said.

According to preliminary data, on May 3, the Air Force and Ground Forces air defense forces shot down at least 8 cruise missiles, the data are being verified. There are also reports of 7 drones and one aerial missile being hit.

"The occupiers take care of their planes and helicopters, so they do not enter the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air Force aviation made dozens of air flights during the day. Under the cover of fighter jets, the strike aviation groups carried out about ten missile and bomb strikes on the concentration of troops and manpower," the Air Forces added.

Read more: With rocket attacks Russia is trying to expel its powerlessness, - Zelensky