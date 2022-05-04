Mobile and fixed communication restored in Kherson region

All mobile operators resumed work in Kherson and Kherson region, fixed communication was also restored.

This was announced by the head of the State Special Service Yuri Shchigol during a briefing at the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

"As of this morning, all mobile operators, using backup power channels, have restored communication in Kherson and the region. A few hours ago, fixed communication was also restored," he said.

For three days, the repairmen waited for the opportunity to resume the main canal. Residents of the Kherson region and Kherson have been without contact since April 30, when the occupiers disconnected it.

