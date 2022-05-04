US Stryker Battalion and NATO F-35 Detachment are deployed in Romania

According to the head of state, "this significant contribution is an unequivocal demonstration of US solidarity as an ally and Romania's main strategic partner."

The American Stryker Battalion and the F-35 detachment were deployed in Romania. This was announced by Romanian President Klaus Johannes, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"The escalation of tensions and the massive increase in Russia's military presence near Ukraine and in the Black Sea region are affecting international security and stability, especially European and regional security in the Black Sea, which would strengthen Romania's resilience," President Johannes said in a letter to parliament. .

According to the head of state, "this significant contribution is an unequivocal demonstration of US solidarity as an ally and Romania's main strategic partner in the context of efforts to strengthen deterrence and defense on NATO's eastern flank."

"The deployment of the United States Battalion in Romania demonstrates both the United States' strong commitment to deepening the transatlantic partnership within the North Atlantic Alliance and its direct relations with the United States in consolidating the entire eastern flank in a unified and consistent manner, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, which Romania has from the United States, and this is in line with NATO's decision to take all necessary action to strengthen the defense of allied nations and strengthen security in the Black Sea, "said President Johannes.

"Based on the situation and the intentions of the Russian Federation to confirm its status as a large regional power, a Plan for the operationalization of the area of ​​responsibility of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the European Allied Forces at the level of the Supreme Allied Command was drawn up," shown in a letter sent to parliament by the head of state.

President Johannes said that after analyzing NATO's requests, the security situation in the region, in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions, was approved by the Prime Minister and after consultation with the High National Defense Council: