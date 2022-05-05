Shelling in Kyiv damaged more than 200 residential buildings and 70 urban infrastructure facilities, - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, enemy shelling damaged more than 200 homes and 70 urban infrastructure.

Mykola Povoroznyk, First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 200 houses were damaged in the shelling in the capital. 30 kindergartens, 46 schools and more than 70 urban infrastructure facilities were also destroyed. the cost of these damages to repair them, "Povoroznyk said.

According to him, the city plans to complete these works by the end of the year. "These are the houses that have suffered the most. Today there is a dialogue with the government on the allocation of funds from the state budget. The city will not stay aside, will allocate funds from the city budget. We also hope for patrons to do this work quickly and efficiently." he added.

