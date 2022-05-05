Zelensky called for immediate EU candidate status: "Quick step is needed. I know we are ready, and you know it."

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on partner countries to immediately grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. He stressed the need to do so during the war and under an abbreviated procedure.

He stated this during an online speech at an international high-level donor conference on Ukraine in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs a quick step into the European Union. Ukraine's membership in the EU must be an absolute reality, not just promises or prospects, but practical steps. I know we are ready for these steps, and you know it. I'm sure most of you understand that perfectly well. "Ukraine needs to move quickly to the European Union, gaining the status of a candidate that needs to be submitted right now, in conditions of war and under a special abbreviated procedure," the President said.

