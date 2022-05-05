EU discusses possibility of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine - Shmyhal
European leaders are discussing the possibility of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine.
This was stated by the Head of Government Denys Shmyhal, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Russia's seized assets should go toward reconstruction of property destroyed in Ukraine. These are issues of justice. These are the words I heard today from European leaders on the margins of the International Donors' Conference. The EU is actively discussing such a possibility, and we are grateful to our partners for this step", - Prime Minister emphasized.
