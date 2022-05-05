Third evacuation operation from Mariupol continues, - UN Secretary General Guterres

UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the third evacuation operation from Mariupol is underway.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Two safe convoys were successfully completed after leaving. In the first, completed on May 3, civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant as well as 59 people from neighboring areas. In the second operation, completed last night, more than 320 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol and nearby areas. The third operation is in progress. But our policy is not to talk about the details until they are completed, to avoid disrupting possible success," he explained.

Guterres stressed that so far some 500 civilians have "found welcome relief after living under continuous shelling and with limited access to water, food and sanitation."

