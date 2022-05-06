223 children died in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russian Federation, - prosecutor's office

As of the morning of May 5, 2022, 223 children were killed and another 408 wounded due to Russia's armed aggression.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

These figures are not final. Now the prosecutor's office clarifies the data in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 95, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 46, Mykolaiv - 44, Luhansk - 37, Zaporizhia - 27, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling by the Russian armed forces of Ukrainian towns and villages, 1,607 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 121 of them were completely destroyed.

