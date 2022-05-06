Russian army destroys Gulyaypole and Orikhiv - Zaporizhzhia OVA

The Russian army actively used aircraft and artillery in Gulyaipol and Orikhov in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Until recently, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia direction but exerted fire to limit the actions of our troops and destroy our artillery units.

Today at about 11:00 the enemy actively used aircraft and artillery on Gulyaipol. With massive shelling, the Russian army is destroying Orikhov's peaceful infrastructure, launching missiles and airstrikes, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration spokesman Colonel Ivan Arefyev said in a statement.

