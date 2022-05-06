Possibility of repeat attack by occupiers on Kyiv remains, - Pavlyuk

The threat of a repeat attack by the Russian occupiers on Kyiv remains. But the authorities are ready for different scenarios of racist actions.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksander Pavlyuk in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"The probability always remains, because without the capture of the capital there will never be a complete victory over Ukraine. Therefore, if Russia's plans remain the complete destruction of Ukraine, as it always has been, and as long as Russia exists, Ukraine's heart - Kyiv - will be in sight," he stressed.

According to Pavlyuk, such options are not rejected, they are calculating and preparing for various possible scenarios of actions of the Russian occupiers.

Read more: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent workforce - Zelensky in Icelandic parliament