Explosions are heard in Odesa, - mass media
Explosions are heard in Odesa.
This was reported on Telegram channel Censor.NET and the local newspaper "Dumskaya".
Locals report on social media that a series of explosions in one area of the city shows black smoke.
There is currently no official confirmation of this information. The Odesa.Officially telegram channel reports that an air alarm is currently underway in the city.
Information about the explosions in Odesa is also confirmed by the publication "Suspilne.Odesa".
"Explosions are heard in Odesa. Citizens see rockets," the newspaper informs.
