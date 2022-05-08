There was explosion in Odessa, - National police

An explosion was heard in Odessa.

This was reported on Telegram of the National Police of Odessa, informs Censor.NET.

"An explosion was heard in Odessa! Keep calm and wait for official information. Don't share photos and videos of the affected objects!", - it is said in the message.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko reported on Telegram that another enemy missile was shot down over Odessa for half an hour. Probably, her goal was the airport of Odessa.