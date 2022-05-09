After Russian TV, hackers attacked RuTube video hosting. PHOTO

Russian video hosting RuTube completely stopped working after the hacker attack.

As Censor.NET reports, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in his Telegram .

"I will now show you where the attack on Rutube was being prepared," Fedorov wrote. The Minister also published a screenshot, which reports that after powerful attacks on the websites of Russian agencies, hackers reached RuTube. It is noted that it is currently impossible to access the platform, and the time of its resumption is unknown.

Mikhail Fedorov added that 6 hours before the parade in Moscow, four video hosting servers were turned off and "this allowed not to show the world the beacon that took place in the main square of the Russian Federation."