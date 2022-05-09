Putin didn't announce general mobilization at parade in Moscow

The president of the aggressor state called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine "the only right decision" and "a preventive deterrent to aggression."

Putin did not announce a general mobilization or official start of the war, as experts and intelligence suggested. A full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Russia is still called a "special military operation."

Instead, the Russian president accused NATO countries of allegedly threatening his country.

"Preparations were underway for the next punitive operation in the Donbas, for the invasion of our historic lands, including the Crimea. Kyiv announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons. The NATO bloc has begun active military development of the adjacent territories. Thus, a threat was created that was absolutely unacceptable for us, right next to our borders.

All indications were that a clash with the neo-Nazis, the Banderas, on which the United States and its younger companions had relied, would be inevitable. We have seen the deployment of military infrastructure, the work of hundreds of foreign advisers, and the regular supply of state-of-the-art weapons from NATO countries.

The danger grew with each passing day, and Russia gave a warning against aggression. It was a forced, timely, and the only right decision - the decision of a sovereign, strong, independent country," Putin said.

The Russian president accused the West of trying to abolish "millennial values", as well as of "inciting Russophobia" and "praising traitors".

"Glory to our valiant Armed Forces! For Russia, for victory, cheers!", - he concluded his speech.

There were no representatives of other countries at the parade in Moscow. During his speech, Putin said that American veterans were allegedly "forbidden" to come to the celebrations.