More than 1 million Ukrainians were taken by occupiers to territory of Russian Federation, - Denisova

More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens were illegally deported to the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"More than 1,185,000 of our citizens, including more than 200,000 children, have been deported to the Russian Federation," Denisova said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, those citizens of Ukraine who have been "filtered" in "filtration camps" set up by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories are being forcibly deported.

She noted that more than 20,000 Ukrainian citizens are in some "filtration camps."

Denisova demonstrated three certificates that are necessary for a person to be able to move in the occupied territories: a dactyloscopy (confirms that a person has been filtered), a pass to move to the settlement where the filtration camp is located, and a pass required to cross the border settlement.

According to her, nothing is known about the fate of those who did not pass the filtration.