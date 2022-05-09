ENG
Luhansk region, like Mariupol, is Ukrainian stronghold, - Haidai

The Luhansk region is already receiving armed aid from Western partners.

This was stated by the Heasd of Luhansk Regional Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The Luhansk region is as much a stronghold as Mariupol. We hold back a huge number of orcs on us, we don't let them go any deeper. We can even locally liberate 1-2 settlements and little by little go on a counteroffensive. We need to win not a victory over some village and not to take back our territories that are under temporary occupation.We need to win the war.So while we are holding back a huge this invasion of orcs - our brigades in neighboring areas expand their flanks, do not allow to make a ring.Time works for us, because all this time we get those long-awaited Western "benefits ", of what our Minister of Defense said.

I can say that it (weapons. - Ed.) is coming to us, it is already working for us.

The longer we hold out, the longer our brigades will be provided with good weapons and then we will not give a chance to the Russian armies," he said.

