Volnovakha destroyed by 90%

The city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region was destroyed by 90% due to Russian aggression.

This was announced by the head of the parliamentary committee on human rights, deoccupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, national minorities and interethnic relations Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The city is 90% destroyed, the city has no electricity, water supply, gas supply, Ukrainian mobile operators," he said at a briefing.

At the same time, according to Lubynets, the occupiers are trying to create a propaganda picture of the restoration of normal life in the city.

"They are making a picture for propaganda, the children were brought to the ruins of the school and they said that the educational process had started in the city. In fact, they just filmed the plot," the people's deputy said.

Prior to the full-scale Russian invasion, 25,000 people lived in Volnovakha. Now there are only about 3 thousand.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the use of the Ukrainian language, free movement, and a system of filtration camps are prohibited.

"Our citizens cannot even move from village to village. The occupier is creating a system of maximum control over people," Lubinets said.

Citizens over the age of 14 are "filtered". If men have the status of a participant in hostilities, they are killed. There were cases when veterans were shot just in front of their homes in front of their families.

Read more: Two thirds of Kyiv residents have returned to capital, - Klitschko

Ukrainian documents are confiscated from those deported to the territory of the Russian Federation, fingerprints are taken and sent to the most depressed regions of Russia.

The Russian occupiers captured Volnovakha in March.