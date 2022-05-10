Germany insists on Ukraine's full membership in EU - Burbock

Germany insists on Ukraine's full membership in the EU, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We insist on Ukraine's full membership in the EU. We want in-depth reform in the EU, and it will also be a science after this aggressive war. I want to make it clear that now is not the time to consider paragraphs. Now is the time to take a very clear position, a position between war and peace," Burbock told a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

